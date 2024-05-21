FBR’s Intelligence Unit Detects Big Cement Company Involved in Fake Invoices

By ProPK Staff | Published May 21, 2024 | 12:56 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue has detected a big Cement company involved in fake and flying invoices worth millions of rupees.

According to a statement issued by FBR the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue has lodged an FIR before the Special Judge (Customs & Taxation), Karachi against M/s Al-Abbas Traders on the issue of fake & flying invoices, in which one M/s. Z.A Choice Import & Export (SMC Private) Ltd is one the suppliers and issued fake invoices to M/s. Lucky Cement.

ALSO READ

Notices were issued, and the management of M/s. Lucky Cement Ltd has agreed to deposit the evaded amount involved on fake & flying invoices and accordingly has deposited the amount of input tax amounting to Rs. 85,971,785/- in the Federal Treasury.

The Directorate of I&I – IR, Karachi is striving hard to nab the persons who are defeating the national exchequer.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>