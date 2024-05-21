FBR’s Intelligence Unit Detects Big Cement Company Involved in Fake Invoices

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue has detected a big Cement company involved in fake and flying invoices worth millions of rupees.

According to a statement issued by FBR the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue has lodged an FIR before the Special Judge (Customs & Taxation), Karachi against M/s Al-Abbas Traders on the issue of fake & flying invoices, in which one M/s. Z.A Choice Import & Export (SMC Private) Ltd is one the suppliers and issued fake invoices to M/s. Lucky Cement.

ALSO READ FBR Explains Reason Behind Delay in Clearance of Vehicle Imports by Overseas Pakistanis

Notices were issued, and the management of M/s. Lucky Cement Ltd has agreed to deposit the evaded amount involved on fake & flying invoices and accordingly has deposited the amount of input tax amounting to Rs. 85,971,785/- in the Federal Treasury.

The Directorate of I&I – IR, Karachi is striving hard to nab the persons who are defeating the national exchequer.