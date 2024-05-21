Finland Immediately Needs Foreign Professionals in These 33 Occupations

The latest report from the European Labour Authority reveals that Finland is experiencing a shortage of workers in 33 occupations nationwide, including healthcare, food service, engineering, IT, construction, and metal processing, according to SchengenNews.
The EURES projection indicates that Finland’s working-age population will decline in the coming years, potentially increasing opportunities for foreigners to obtain Finnish work visas.
The 2023 EURES report highlights healthcare as one of the most affected sectors, but other industries are also facing shortages. The shortage of occupations includes:
- Home-based personal care workers
- Healthcare assistants
- Childcare workers
- Dental assistants and therapists
- Social work and counseling professionals
- Audiologists and speech therapists
- Dentists
- Nursing professionals
- Specialist and generalist medical practitioners
- Chefs, cooks, and fast food preparers
- Waiters
- Telecommunication, electrical, and civil engineers
- Application programmers, web and multimedia developers, and software developers
- Building construction laborers and supervisors
- Metal working machine tool setters, operators, sheet metal workers, welders, and flame cutters
- Cleaners and helpers in various establishments
- Heavy truck and lorry drivers
- Mechanical machinery assemblers
- Plumbers and pipe fitters
- Building caretakers
- Accounting and bookkeeping clerks
- Special needs teachers and early childhood educators
Highest-Paying Jobs
Finland ranks among Europe’s richest and highest-paying countries. As of 2024, the minimum salary is about €1,800 per month, while the average gross salary is estimated at €4,250 per month, according to TimeCamp. Salaries vary significantly by sector, education, experience, and region, with higher wages typically found in the Helsinki metropolitan area.
High-paying professions in Finland include medical doctors, surgeons, executives, senior managers, IT specialists, banking and finance experts, lawyers, aviation pilots, and engineering professionals.
Work Visa Requirements
Third-country nationals must obtain a work visa to move to Finland for employment. However, citizens of the EU/EFTA, Nordic countries, the US, New Zealand, Australia, San Marino, the Vatican, Andorra, and Japan do not require a work visa to work in Finland.