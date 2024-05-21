Finland Immediately Needs Foreign Professionals in These 33 Occupations

The latest report from the European Labour Authority reveals that Finland is experiencing a shortage of workers in 33 occupations nationwide, including healthcare, food service, engineering, IT, construction, and metal processing, according to SchengenNews.

The EURES projection indicates that Finland’s working-age population will decline in the coming years, potentially increasing opportunities for foreigners to obtain Finnish work visas.

The 2023 EURES report highlights healthcare as one of the most affected sectors, but other industries are also facing shortages. The shortage of occupations includes:

Home-based personal care workers

Healthcare assistants

Childcare workers

Dental assistants and therapists

Social work and counseling professionals

Audiologists and speech therapists

Dentists

Nursing professionals

Specialist and generalist medical practitioners

Chefs, cooks, and fast food preparers

Waiters

Telecommunication, electrical, and civil engineers

Application programmers, web and multimedia developers, and software developers

Building construction laborers and supervisors

Metal working machine tool setters, operators, sheet metal workers, welders, and flame cutters

Cleaners and helpers in various establishments

Heavy truck and lorry drivers

Mechanical machinery assemblers

Plumbers and pipe fitters

Building caretakers

Accounting and bookkeeping clerks

Special needs teachers and early childhood educators

Highest-Paying Jobs

Finland ranks among Europe’s richest and highest-paying countries. As of 2024, the minimum salary is about €1,800 per month, while the average gross salary is estimated at €4,250 per month, according to TimeCamp. Salaries vary significantly by sector, education, experience, and region, with higher wages typically found in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

High-paying professions in Finland include medical doctors, surgeons, executives, senior managers, IT specialists, banking and finance experts, lawyers, aviation pilots, and engineering professionals.

Work Visa Requirements

Third-country nationals must obtain a work visa to move to Finland for employment. However, citizens of the EU/EFTA, Nordic countries, the US, New Zealand, Australia, San Marino, the Vatican, Andorra, and Japan do not require a work visa to work in Finland.