Karachi Board Denies Fake Matric Exam Schedule Circulating on Social Media

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) may announce a fresh timetable for matric exams after the provincial authorities decided to delay the exams.

BSEK exam controller Khalid Ehsan stated that the Universities and Boards Department postponed intermediate and matric group exams from May 21 to May 27 to ensure students’ safety during the intense heatwave.

He clarified that the exam reschedule circulating on social media and chat groups after the postponement of papers is inaccurate and not the official timetable. Ehsan assured that the Board would release a new schedule for the remaining matriculation exams as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention that two papers for the 10th and 9th classes are still pending. Previously, the Universities and Boards Department rescheduled exams under the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), initially set to begin on May 22.

Despite the deferral of exams until May 27 due to heatwave concerns, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz confirmed on Monday that Karachi is not expected to experience a heatwave in the upcoming week.