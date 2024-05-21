Imad Wasim Makes Huge Claim Ahead of England Series and T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Imad Wasim has promised a rejuvenated Pakistan cricket team will turn up for the upcoming T20 World Cup next month.

While Acknowledging the team’s recent subpar performances against New Zealand and Ireland, the allrounder assured that significant changes will be made.

During a press conference in Leeds, Wasim remarked, “Look, if I’m being honest, if any team goes into the World Cup and says they don’t feel like winning it, then there is no point in going in the competition. We are going to win the World Cup and that is what we feel and are thinking.”

Wasim emphasized that the team has been working tirelessly to rectify the mistakes they made in the last two series, with a particular focus on enhancing their consistency and mental strength in pressure situations.

“This time, you will see a different Pakistan team. We’ve made some strategic adjustments and our players are more focused and determined than ever.”

He also highlighted the positive impact of the new coaching staff, who have brought in fresh perspectives and strategies. “Our coaches have been incredible, pushing us to our limits and ensuring that we are mentally and physically prepared for the challenges ahead.”

Speaking about Gary Kirsten who recently joined the team in Leeds, the cricketer said, “We had a chat with Kirsten in the morning today, he arrived yesterday. He looks to be a good coach but we will work with him and see how it goes. But his record around the world is amazing.”

The all-rounder expressed confidence in the young talents stepping up, hinting at some exciting new additions to the squad such as Abrar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Azam Khan, and Saim Ayub.

Pakistan’s four-match T20 series against England will kickstart tomorrow and it can prove to be a litmus test ahead of the T20 World Cup that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean.