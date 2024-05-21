Lucky Motors Announces New Installment Plan for Peugeot 2008

After failing to provide any relief to consumers and increasing their prices exorbitantly, automakers have been introducing different offers to attract customers.

In a recent announcement, Peugeot Pakistan has announced to offer its only crossover SUV, the Peugeot 2008, in installments. “Celebrating LMC’s 5th anniversary with an amazing limited-time offer,” the company said in a social media post.

“Unlock the thrill of driving Peugeot 2008 with our hassle-free Equal Monthly Installment (EMI) plan,” It added. As per the announcement, Peugeot has set the monthly installment for the Active variant at Rs. 195,833, while for the Allure variant, it stands at Rs. 216,667.

However, to own the vehicle, you must pay a 50% downpayment, which is Rs. 3,525,000 for the Active variant and Rs. 3,900,000 for the Allure variant.

Earlier this year, the company cut the price of Peugeot 2008 by Rs. 100,000. Following the price reduction, the Active variant now costs Rs. 6,950,000 and the Allure’s new price is Rs. 7,700,000.

If you are looking to buy the vehicle, here are some of its features you should know about: