Jason Gillespie Reveals His Strategy to Improve Pakistan Red-Ball Cricket

Pakistan’s newly appointed red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie has announced his strategy to nurture talent from Pakistan’s domestic cricket and grassroots levels for the national red-ball cricket team.

As the newly appointed red ball coach, Gillespie emphasized his dual role, also serving as a selector, to ensure a comprehensive talent extraction process.

ALSO READ Commentary Panel Unveiled For Pakistan vs England T20I Series

The former Aussie cricketer confirmed that he will organize a training camp when he reaches Pakistan to assess the players for the Test format so that a formidable squad can be built for the future.

Gillespie, who has an extensive background in coaching and player development, expressed confidence in Pakistan’s existing talent pool.

In addition to his focus on talent identification, Gillespie highlighted the importance of player rest and rotation. He plans to implement a policy where players are extensively rested from matches or series.

“We can’t rely on the same 11 players to play day in and day out all year, we need to make sure that we’ve got a squad mentality. I don’t want players going in 70% ready for a test match.

When asked about England’s aggressive “Bazball” approach, Gillespie made it clear that he does not intend for Pakistan to copy other cricketing playing styles rather he would like the Men in Green to find their own identity according to their main strengths.

“I’m looking forward to having those conversations with the captain, with the players, with support staff about how we want to play and we ultimately want people looking to us and seeing what we’re doing rather than everyone looking to copy others’ styles.” said the former Australian bowler.

Gillespie’s approach underscores a commitment to the well-being of players, aiming to elevate Pakistan’s standing in the world of red-ball cricket while focusing on consistency and discipline, which is an important part of his philosophy.

“For us, it is about going out there and being very disciplined, being consistent and if we can if we can nail those two things will go a long way towards playing some very good test cricket,” he remarked.

ALSO READ Imad Wasim Makes Huge Claim Ahead of England Series and T20 World Cup

The World Cup winner seemed confident that the team can achieve the top two spot in the ICC Test Championships but it will take some time and the Green Shirts will need to develop a habit of consistency and winning mentality in the longest format of the game.