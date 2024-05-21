PM Shehbaz Suspends 4 Senior Food Ministry Officials Over Wheat Imports Scandal

The inquiry committee has identified those responsible for the controversial import of substandard wheat since last year’s regime of the caretakers led by ex-Prime Minister Anwaarulhaq Kakar, high-level sources informed ProPakistani.

In a decisive move, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the recommendations of an inquiry committee investigating the import of surplus wheat during the caretaker regime. Those responsible for the import scandal, which led to a crash in the domestic wheat market, have been identified.

Shehbaz has approved the suspension of four officers of the Federal Ministry of National Food Security namely former Federal Secretary Food Ministry Muhammad Asif, ex-DG Plant Protection AD Abid, Food Security Commissioner Dr. Wasim, and Director Sohail.

The inquiry found these officials guilty of poor planning and negligence which led to the unnecessary import of surplus and substandard wheat that negatively impacted the local market.

Former Caretaker PM Kakar last week dismissed the wheat import controversy as exaggerated, likening it to a minor issue blown out of proportion. He questioned the nature of the so-called scandal, highlighting that wheat prices have been decreasing rather than escalating.