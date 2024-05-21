PSX Set to Increase Stock Price Circuit Breakers From Next Week

By ProPK Staff | Published May 21, 2024 | 2:49 pm
PSX | ProPakistani

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will gradually enhance the security-wise Circuit Breakers by 0.5 percent on a fortnightly basis till they reach the 10 percent level, the main bourse said in a notice to investors on Tuesday.

This gradual enhancement will start on 27th May 2024 and shall be completed on 22nd July 2024. The enhancement of CBS shall be applicable to Regular, Futures, and SIFC Market Symbols, the notice added.

ALSO READ

PSX said there will be no change in Square up (SQR) and FUTSQR circuit breakers at this stage. Changes in Circuit Breaker for Square up Markets shall be communicated separately (if any).

Here is the full implementation plan:

Implementation Date Existing Circuit Breakers (CBs) CB % Increased By Revised CBs
Monday, 27 May 2024 7.5% or Re. 1 whichever is higher 0.5% 8% or Re. 1 whichever is higher
Monday, 10 June 2024 8% or Re. 1 whichever is higher 0.5%  8.5% or Re. 1 whichever is higher
Monday, 24 June 2024 8.5% or Re. 1 whichever is higher 0.5%  9% or Re. 1 whichever is higher
Monday, 8 July 2024 9% or Re. 1 whichever is higher 0.5%  9.5% or Re. 1 whichever is higher
Monday, 22 July 2024 9.5% or Re. 1 whichever is higher 0.5%  10% or Re. 1 whichever is higher

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>