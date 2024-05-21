PSX Set to Increase Stock Price Circuit Breakers From Next Week

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will gradually enhance the security-wise Circuit Breakers by 0.5 percent on a fortnightly basis till they reach the 10 percent level, the main bourse said in a notice to investors on Tuesday.

This gradual enhancement will start on 27th May 2024 and shall be completed on 22nd July 2024. The enhancement of CBS shall be applicable to Regular, Futures, and SIFC Market Symbols, the notice added.

PSX said there will be no change in Square up (SQR) and FUTSQR circuit breakers at this stage. Changes in Circuit Breaker for Square up Markets shall be communicated separately (if any).

Here is the full implementation plan: