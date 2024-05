The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday announced that it is planning to implement the 5th batch of existing 500 Lot size Regular Market companies for transition into ONE Share Lot Size w.e.f. May 20, 2024.

As a result of said transition, these companies shall be discontinued from the ODD Lots Market accordingly, the announcement added.

It also shared the list of companies to be converted into ONE Share Lot Size. The list can be viewed here.