Punjab Imposes New House Sanitation Charges Across All Villages and Cities

The Punjab government has decided to impose sanitation charges of Rs. 300 for 5 marla and Rs. 500 for 10 marla houses, according to 24NewsHD TV. In rural areas, the charges will be Rs. 200 for up to 10 marla houses and Rs. 500 for larger houses.

During a meeting in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered a reduction in the proposed sanitation charges by over 50%. She also halted the proposed increase in water charges for hydropower projects, citing concerns that higher charges would increase electricity costs.

The meeting provided the following updates and approvals:

Residential Units: Punjab has 19.85 million residential units and 2 million commercial units.

Punjab has 19.85 million residential units and 2 million commercial units. Green Pakistan Programme: Approved funds for the initiative.

Approved funds for the initiative. Hajj for Women: Approved Rs. 20 million to send 10 women from an old age home on Hajj.

Approved Rs. 20 million to send 10 women from an old age home on Hajj. Sports Complex Gaushala Lahore: Included in the Annual Development Plan 2023-24.

Included in the Annual Development Plan 2023-24. Water Filtration Plants: Approved transfer of 400 plants to solar energy in Lahore and Faisalabad.

Approved transfer of 400 plants to solar energy in Lahore and Faisalabad. Check Posts: Approved construction on Punjab’s borders.

Approved construction on Punjab’s borders. ePay Punjab Service Charges: Approved Rs. 100 for sales tax payments and Rs. 15 for other transactions.

Approved Rs. 100 for sales tax payments and Rs. 15 for other transactions. Garments City Access Road: Approved construction at a cost of Rs. 306 million.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Finance Minister Mujtabi Shujaur Rahman, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretaries of Finance, Law, I&C, Information and Culture, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board, and others participated in the meeting.