Sindh Announces Summer Vacations for Schools

After Punjab, the Sindh Education Department has announced a two-month summer vacation for government and private educational institutions.

The Education Department notified the holidays on Tuesday, stating that the two-month summer vacations for government and private educational institutions will commence on June 2 and conclude on July 31.

ALSO READ FBR’s Intelligence Unit Detects Big Cement Company Involved in Fake Invoices

The notification added that the summer vacation was approved by the steering committee.

Previously, in a video message, schoolchildren had appealed to the Sindh chief minister to announce summer vacations due to the heatwave affecting many cities in the province.

ALSO READ vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabilities

Moreover, Sindh also postponed matric and intermediate papers due to hot weather. The intermediate exam was postponed until May 27. This decision was made following directives from CM Shah