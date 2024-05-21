Thieves Steal Cables Worth Millions From PIMS

Thieves stole electric cables worth millions of rupees from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The incident has prompted an internal inquiry by the hospital management as the cables were used in modular operation theatres (MOTs).

The theft was reported by a private company responsible for the MOT project at PIMS, who contacted the Karachi Company police station. According to the company’s complaint, the thieves not only stole the cable but also tampered with the CCTV footage, complicating the identification process.

Dr. Aneeza Jalil, spokesperson for PIMS, confirmed that although the stolen cable belonged to a private company, it was taken from within the hospital’s premises. “Since it was stolen from the limits of PIMS, the hospital management decided to hold an internal inquiry,” Dr. Jalil stated.

The first information report (FIR) filed at the Karachi Company police station detailed the circumstances of the theft. The electric cable, essential for the final phase of the MOT project, was stored in the transformer room. The complainant, Mehmood Ahmed, highlighted that the theft was discovered when the cable was found missing from the transformer room. This discovery led to immediate notifications to both the security and electrical departments of the hospital.

The stolen cable is a specialized and costly component, pivotal for the modular operation theatres, which are designed to offer state-of-the-art surgical environments. The project, nearing its completion, has now faced an unexpected delay due to this setback.

The police have initiated an investigation, but the tampering with the CCTV footage presents a significant hurdle. Efforts are underway to recover the lost footage and gather any available evidence to identify and apprehend the culprits.

The hospital management and the private company are urging anyone with information related to the theft to come forward and assist in the investigation.