Van Catches Fire Near PIA Aircraft at Karachi Airport

On Tuesday, a catering van at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport caught fire while delivering food for passengers of PK-304 flight. Fortunately, the swift response from airport staff averted any potential damage.

According to a spokesperson from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the vigilant airport staff promptly relocated the van away from the aircraft once the fire erupted. Consequently, no harm was inflicted, and the aircraft, passengers, and other assets remained unscathed.

Emphasizing the efficacy of PIA’s safety protocols, the spokesperson assured that the airline’s safety system was fully operational at the airport, ensuring the safety of all personnel and equipment involved.

It bears mentioning that, Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PSX: PIAA) will officially close its books at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on May 25, 2024. This date has been set to determine the Class “A” and Class “B” shareholders of the company, a stock filing dated May 16, 2024, revealed.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) approved a Scheme of Arrangement between PIA and PIA Holding Company Limited on May 3, 2024. This essentially allowed PIA to get delisted from PSX on May 25, 2024.

Last week it was informed at a review meeting of the affairs of the Ministry of Privatization and the Privatization Commission that the pre-qualification process for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be completed by the end of May.