CM Maryam Nawaz Wants More Prisons for Women in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has approved the establishment of women’s prisons in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. The approval was granted during a meeting chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz to review ongoing and proposed jail reforms.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, was attended by Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, and other senior officials. In her directives, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for detailed reports on the current state of jail reforms and the urgent construction of the new women’s jails.

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed that the sites for these new jails should be located outside the city limits to ensure better security and management. Expressing concern over the possibility of incarcerated criminals maintaining contacts outside the prisons, Maryam Nawaz underscored the importance of robust cyber security measures within the jails. Maryam Nawaz stated,

Ensuring the security and rehabilitation of inmates, especially women, is a priority. The establishment of dedicated women’s jails in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi is a step towards addressing the specific needs of female prisoners.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz directed the revamping of Bakshi Khanas and lock-ups, approving projects to enhance these facilities to accommodate inmates better and improve conditions.

In a separate meeting, the leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Aun Chaudhary, called on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to discuss ongoing development projects and political issues in Lahore. During the discussion, Chaudhary praised the Chief Minister’s active interest in the development initiatives underway in Lahore.