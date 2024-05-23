Digital Box and Joy Box Are Now Available on ZERO Down Payment

In terms of entertainment, traditional cable has been a trusty source for many years; but let’s be honest, sometimes it gets boring. Maybe the picture quality isn’t up to the mark, or perhaps you want a wider variety of content beyond the traditional channel lineup.

If this is the case, Nayatel has an offer you won’t want to miss. Their media boxes, Digital Box, and Joy Box are currently up for grabs with ZERO down payment!

The Digital Box is a set-top box (STB) designed to upgrade your cable viewing experience. With over 180 Digital and HD live channels that offer stunning audio and visuals, the Digital Box is definitely worth purchasing.

In addition, you get built-in features like parental control, DVR, HD support and much more; all of it with ZERO upfront charges. The price of the box will be adjusted in an easy installment plan of Rs. 500 per month, so you can be entertained without going out of budget.

The Joy Box takes things a step further. With over 190 live channels and a massive library of 2,500+ movies, documentaries, and more, you’ll always find something to watch, no matter your mood or taste.

The Joy Box also offers advanced built-in features without the need for any down payment. Simply pay a monthly installment of Rs. 500, and you’re good to go!

All-in-all, whatever your entertainment preference is, Nayatel’s Digital Box and Joy Box have something for everyone. For details, you can call the Nayatel sales team at 1441 or reach out to them via email at [email protected].