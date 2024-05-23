Pakistani IT Delegation All Set to Participate in Dublin Tech Summit 2024

Published May 23, 2024

At least eight Pakistani exhibitors and 17 expert delegates will participate in the Dublin Tech Summit, scheduled for May 29-30, 2024.

This initiative is organized by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA). The delegation aims to explore opportunities within the Irish tech market.

The PSEB, TDAP, and PASHA have set up the “Tech Destination Pakistan” pavilion at the Dublin Tech Summit, encouraging Pakistanis living in Dublin and other parts of Ireland to visit on the conference dates. According to PSEB, the summit offers a prime opportunity to showcase the IT potential of Pakistan, highlighting the innovation and expertise of the Pakistani exhibitors and delegates. The PSEB is also providing subsidies to participating IT firms to support their involvement in this significant international event.

According to the PSEB, the organization of international delegations is a key strategy for the PSEB to promote growth and development within Pakistan’s IT industry. These events are instrumental in attracting investment, facilitating knowledge sharing, fostering networking opportunities, and driving business development.

The Dublin Tech Summit (DTS), touted as Europe’s fastest-growing tech festival, will take place at the RDS in Dublin. Over the past seven years, DTS has become a central event in the international tech scene, drawing some of the world’s largest tech companies to Dublin, which serves as the EMEA base for many of them. The two-day conference aims to continue its tradition of bringing together a global community of innovators, thought leaders, and influencers.

Last year, a Pakistani IT delegation led by PSEB also participated in the Dublin Tech Conference, where the Pakistani pavilion garnered significant attention. Additionally, the Pakistan Embassy, in collaboration with the Pakistan-Ireland Business Conference, organized a Pakistan-Ireland B2B tech conference to foster partnerships and collaboration in the IT sector.

