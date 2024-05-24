Punjab Government Further Reduces Roti and Naan Prices

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, announced on Thursday a further reduction in the price of Roti/Naan, fixing it at Rs. 14 across the province.

CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to announce a reduction in bread prices for Punjab residents.

On the other hand, Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin stated that the price of of 20kg flour has been reduced by Rs1,300. He added that the price of 80kg fine flour bag has been reduced by Rs2,770 and 50kg bag of semolina by Rs1,700.

The price of 10kg of flour has been decreased by Rs600 to Rs700 while the price of 20kg of flour decreased by an average of Rs1,300,” he said.

The stated highlighted that the cost of a bag of fine flour dropped to Rs8,230 from Rs11,000, while the price of a 50kg semolina bag decreased from Rs7,150 to Rs5,450.

Previously, following successful negotiations with the Punjab government, the Naan Bai Association had agreed to reduce the price of Roti from Rs 16 to Rs 15.