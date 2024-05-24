Symmetry Group Enters Share Subscription Agreement with Finox

Symmetry Group is proud and thrilled to announce that it has entered into a share subscription agreement with Finox (Private) Limited.

Finox, Pakistan’s leading financial analytics and media company, specializes in solutions that enable decision-makers of capital markets to make informed and data-driven decisions. Finox owns the renowned financial technology brand, Investors Lounge.

Before Symmetry’s investment, Finox had notable corporate investors, including Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited and Arpatech Technology (Private) Limited, who are among the main shareholders of the startup.

Sarocsh Ahmed, CEO of Symmetry Group, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to partner with Finox, a company that shares our vision of leveraging data and technology to drive growth and innovation in financial markets. This collaboration will enable us to further expand our footprint in the financial technology sector.”

Baqar Jafri, CEO of Finox, commented: “Joining forces with Symmetry Group is a major milestone for Finox. This partnership provides us with the capital to scale our operations and allows us to leverage Symmetry’s extensive network to offer cutting-edge financial technology solutions both in Pakistan and abroad.”

This strategic collaboration marks a major step forward for both companies as they work together to drive innovation and growth in the financial technology sector.