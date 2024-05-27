ECC Allows SNGPL-Based Fertilizer Plants to Operate Till Sep 30 to Ensure Urea Supply

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at the Finance Division on Monday.

The proposal of the Ministry of Industries & Production to allow SNGPL-based plants to operate for a period of 6 months starting from March 31, 2024, till September 30, 2024, was approved the by committee, to ensure a smooth supply of urea fertilizer for Kharif season.

The committee approved the request of the Ministry of Interior for the provision of Rs. 2.363 million for the payment of troops’ costs/ subsistence allowance.

The request of the Intelligence Bureau Division for the provision of funds to the tune of Rs. 200 million was approved.

The request of the Ministry of Law & Justice for the provision of Rs. 19.373 million was also approved by the ECC.

The committee approved the request of Strategic Plans Division/ SUPARCO for the provision of Rs. 4,050.686 million to meet the requirements of the project titled “Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System”.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, Governor SBP, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officials of the relevant ministries.