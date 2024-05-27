KP Govt Announces New School Timings for Summer

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 27, 2024 | 2:20 pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced revised school hours and the start of summer vacations on Sunday due to the extreme heat across the province.

Following the change in timing, schools in the province will now open at 7 am instead of 8 am. The primary schools will close at 11 am, and middle to secondary schools at 12 pm.

The provincial education department said that the school timings have been changed due to extreme heat. Furthermore, the government announced that primary schools will have summer vacations from June 1 to August 31.

Middle, high, and higher secondary schools will observe holidays from June 15 to August 31, while schools in cooler areas will have summer vacations from July 1 to August 31, according to the Education Department.

The KP government’s announcement follows Punjab’s decision to grant a seven-day holiday for schools due to the extreme heat.

Arsalan Khattak

