OGRA Announces Big Increase in RLNG Prices for May 2024

By ProPK Staff | Published May 27, 2024 | 12:22 pm

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) effective May 01, 2024.

According to a statement released by OGRA, for SNGPL, the RLNG transmission price has been set at $12.721 per MMBtu and $13.744 per MMBtu for distribution during May 2024.

Both the transmission and distribution prices have gone up by 6.18 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, compared to April 2024.

ALSO READ

For SSGC, the transmission rate has been set at $12.0672 per MMBtu and $14.0506 per MMBtu for distribution. Both the transmission and distribution prices have gone up by 6.5 percent, each, compared to April 2024.

ProPK Staff

