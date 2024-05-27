Pakistan Stock Exchange to Remain Closed on May 28

By ProPK Staff | Published May 27, 2024 | 8:11 pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday) on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, as announced by the Government of Pakistan,” PSX said in a notice.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif declared May 28, Youm-e-Takbeer, as a public holiday.

In a statement today, he said the day reminds the nation’s unity to make Pakistan’s defence invincible.

The prime minister said on this day, the entire nation vowed for the integrity of this country that no compromise will be made by accepting any kind of external pressure on country’s defense.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and commercial banks will also remain closed tomorrow.

