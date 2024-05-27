Sun Aligns with the Holy Kaaba in Mecca Today

The sun aligned directly with the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca today, a celestial event expected which occur at 14:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and 12:18 Saudi Arabian Time.

During this event, known as the “zero shadow” phenomenon, the disc of the sun was positioned immediately over the Kaaba, causing the sacred structure to lose its shadow for a brief period. This unique alignment happens twice each year because of Mecca’s location between the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer.

An astronomer explained that due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis, the sun travels 23.5 degrees north and south of the celestial equator. The sun is directly overhead at locations on the equator during the equinox. When the sun aligns with the Kaaba, people can determine the exact direction of the Qibla by placing a wooden stick vertically in the ground; the direction of the Qibla will be the exact opposite of the stick’s shadow.

Astronomers note that this phenomenon occurs biannually in May and July, owing to the Grand Mosque’s geographical position. The sun’s direct passage over the Kaaba allows for a precise determination of the Qibla direction, which is significant for Muslims worldwide in their daily prayers.

Today marks the first of these alignments for the year, with the sun’s second direct passage over the Kaaba expected in July. The rare celestial event offers a unique moment for the faithful and serves as a powerful reminder of the intricate relationship between celestial movements and religious practices.