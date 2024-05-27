US Assures Pakistan of Support to Achieve Economic Stability 

US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today.

The minister underscored the long-term mutual relations between Pakistan and the US. He informed the Ambassador about the successful completion of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and that Pakistan is engaged with the fund to build upon the reforms under the SBA.

He highlighted the priority reform areas of the government including increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio through end-to-end digitization, bringing the under-taxed sectors into the tax net, and tax administrative reforms.

The minister reiterated the prime minister’s commitment to privatizing State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), which has sparked interest from local and foreign investors in the case of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). On the energy sector reforms, he mentioned steps being taken to bring private sector experts to enhance efficiency. He also apprised the Ambassador of the potential investments from investors in the agriculture, mining, and IT sectors.

The envoy appreciated the Pakistani government’s efforts and initiatives to improve macroeconomic indicators. He assured the support of the United States in helping Pakistan achieve economic stability and sustainable growth.