Gemstone Exporters Criticize Islamabad Airport Customs Staff for Irresponsible, Egotistical Behavior

The All Pakistan Commercial Exporter Association has complained to the Collector customs about the irresponsible attitude of the deputy Collector Customs at Islamabad Airport.

The association of rough and unpolished precious and semi-precious stones has written a letter to the collector customs on hurdles in gemstone export.

The letter states that this Association is registered with the Ministry of Commerce and affiliated with FPCCI members of this Association are gemstone exporters and earning hands of foreign exchange of the Country.

Unfortunately, gemstone traders and exporters are facing so many hurdles due to the attitude of the customs staff of Islamabad airport. On 12 May 2024, one of the cor valued members, Muhammad Zarrar Khan, was taking along some stones for display in the gemstone exhibition China in International Minerals & Gem Expo 2024. The exporter was stopped by the customs staff headed by Ahmed Nawaz Luk, Deputy Collector of Customs, who insisted there was no letter from TDAP.

The exporter sold him that TDAP has no concern with gemstone export through SRO 204/13/2014 dated 21 March 2014, wherein the gemstone has done away with TDAP. In the meantime, the exporter contacted Naseer Ahmed Mughal, Assistant Manager TDAP Karachi, and requested him to convince the Deputy Collector about the documents required for gemstone export. The TDAP officer accordingly explained to Ahmad Nawaz Luk, but he did not accept any reasoning and detained the stuff of the exporter.

The flight of the exporter was missed, and he managed the next available flight to attend the exhibition without the said gemstone. Time, energy, and amount of the exporter got wasted by the irresponsible attitude, less knowledge, and ego of the Deputy Collector Custom besides mental torture and loss to the Govt exchequer by missing the opportunity of earning foreign exchange for the Country as well as the livelihood of his family.

It is earnestly requested that the said customs officer please be instructed to facilitate the legal gemstone export and avoid erecting hurdles for legal gemstone experts in the interest of the country and release the confiscated stuff forthwith, the complaint added.