Pakistan’s Unwavering Love for Tea: A National Affair

Language, festivals, foods, music, sports, traditions, and even clothes are just some of the elements that unite nations across the world. However, Pakistan remains a land of multiple languages, traditions, and ethnicities.

According to a global NPO, CLEAR Global, there are between 70 to 80 different languages spoken in Pakistan. From the bustling streets of Karachi to the busy roads of Lahore full of eateries, to the route that takes us to Princess of Hope in Hingol National Park of Lasbela, and to the serene valleys of Swat, what unites Pakistanis is our Chai (tea); as it is the common thread woven into the fabric of our daily life.

Just recently, in 2021 this love for tea amongst Pakistanis was quantified, highlighting that consumption per second in the country was estimated at 3,000 cups. Although love, as an emotion, knows no numeric value. Still, the stats hold weight owing to the fact that with a total population of more than 240 million people, the percentage of adults within the age bracket of 15-64 stands at 59%.

A typical Pakistani citizen, irrespective of their social class, falling within the ages stated above, is believed to drink at least three cups of tea a day on average, the nation’s caffeinated drink of choice. With tea, we start our mornings, fuel our conversations, and comfort ourselves during quiet moments.

The Rhythm and Jingle That Took Us All

With tea being a part of the local culture, it didn’t take long for it to blend with another aspect, music. Who would disagree to the fact that the melodious tone of ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ by Vital Signs has been igniting our patriotic fervor since 1985? As a matter of fact, jingles hold a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, evoking a sense of nostalgia, cultural pride and stronger bonding.

Similarly, one particular jingle that has become synonymous with our love affair with tea in Pakistan is Lipton’s iconic “Chai Chahiye, Konsi Janab”. Aired on TV in the 1970s, this catchy tune has become a cultural phenomenon, effortlessly passed between friends, family, and peers whenever the craving for tea strikes. The jingle, with one simple yet engaging question, encapsulated the universal appeal of tea, and the warmth it brings to every gathering.

Beyond this catchy jingle, another rhythm also ruled our TV sets, captivating audiences with the enchanting melody of Supreme Ishq. With zero brand integration in the song’s storyboard, it not only beautifully narrated the story of Emperor Jahangir’s love for Anarkali, but struck our chords for furthering our ishq (passion) for Supreme (chai). This song had kept viewers glued to their TV screens, eagerly awaiting its broadcast.

Lipton and Supreme – The Brands Behind the Magic

The love for tea in Pakistan has always been fueled by iconic brands like Lipton and Supreme. Lipton, in particular, has a deep story embedded within the history of Pakistan. Established a year after the country’s independence, in 1948, Lipton has evolved significantly, continually adapting to the tastes and preferences of its consumers. Lipton’s legacy in the country is marked by its commitment to quality and its role in making tea an integral part of Pakistanis lives.

LIPTON Teas and Infusions, the parent company of Lipton Pakistan Limited, operates as an independent entity under the ownership of CVC Capital Fund VIII, a Luxembourg-based private equity and investment advisory firm. The acquisition of Unilever’s tea business, LIPTON Teas and Infusions (formerly ekaterra), was completed by CVC on July 01 2022, as part of its long-term strategic investment plan.

Now owned by CVC Capital Partners, Lipton Pakistan Limited continues to be operated as a multinational corporation rooted in local expertise and commitment. It serves Pakistanis with a blend of international standards of quality and local taste.

Lipton Pakistan Limited leverages global insights while ensuring that its products are tailored to the preferences of Pakistani consumers. This unique approach has allowed the company to bring the best of both worlds to the Pakistani market, offering premium tea that resonates with local traditions and meets international benchmarks of excellence.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties and Local Economies

LIPTON Teas and Infusions has played a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s diplomatic ties with Kenya, a major source of its tea. The tea sourced from Kenya undergoes meticulous processing to create the ideal blends that cater to the discerning palates of Pakistanis. This cross-continental partnership not only brings the best tea to Pakistani homes but also fosters international cooperation.

Moreover, Lipton Pakistan Limited provides livelihoods to over 1,300 people across the country. By partnering with numerous vendors and suppliers, it indirectly supports hundreds more, making it a significant contributor to the local economy. This commitment to economic empowerment and community support underscores Lipton’s dedication to Pakistan.

A Promising Future

Looking ahead, Lipton Pakistan Limited is poised to continue its legacy of excellence. The company remains committed to serving Pakistanis with the finest tea blends, ensuring that every morning starts with a refreshing cup of tea. With a focus on quality and community, Lipton promises to keep the tradition of tea alive and thriving in Pakistan, one cup at a time.

In conclusion, Lipton and Supreme are not just brands; they are part of the Pakistani tea story. They have created memorable moments with their jingles and melodies, strengthened international ties, and supported local economies. As Lipton Pakistan Limited moves forward, it remains dedicated to delivering the perfect cup of tea to every Pakistani home, refreshing mornings and fueling active days.