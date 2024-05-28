YouTuber Gets in Trouble for Viral Watermelon Injection Video

By ProPK Staff | Published May 28, 2024 | 5:41 pm

The Faisalabad Traders Association has lodged a Rs. 10 billion lawsuit against a Pakistani YouTuber for allegedly causing them heavy financial losses. His viral video exposes how traders are allegedly injecting watermelons with dye.

The Association has formally lodged a complaint at the Ghulam Muhammad Police Station against the YouTuber.

The YouTuber’s post went viral and caused panic in public forums.




The traders said in their petition that his remarks triggered chaos and significantly affected their sales. They estimate billions of rupees in losses due to plummeting watermelon sales after the YouTuber’s video went viral.

The traders have demanded Rs. 10 billion in compensation from the YouTuber, holding him responsible for the distress caused by his exposé.

