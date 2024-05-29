FBR Unblocks Mobile SIMs of Over 7,000 Persons After Filing of Tax Returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has restored blocked mobile SIMs of over 7,000 persons who filed tax returns.

According to FBR, till May 28, mobile SIMs of 7,167 persons that were blocked by telecom companies under the directions of FBR have been restored.

Towards the end of last month, FBR issued Income Tax General Order (ITGO) to disable the mobile phone SIMs of over 0.5 million persons who are not appearing on the active taxpayer list but are liable to file the Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2023.

The list contained names of 506,671 persons who are not appearing on the active taxpayer list. The General Order issued by FBR said that the mobile SIMs in respect of the above-mentioned individuals will remain blocked until restored by FBR or the Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction over the person.

Initially, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and telecom companies showed reluctance towards proceeding ahead with blocking SIMs but after multiple rounds of talks with FBR, telcos eventually agreed to block SIMs of non-filers in small batches.

According to FBR, till now, it has shared data of 65,000 non-filers with telecom companies.