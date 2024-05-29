Govt Set to Further Enhance Security of Chinese Workers in Pakistan

The federal government is set to further enhance the security of Chinese workers in Pakistan.

According to sources, the federal government has decided to release an amount of Rs. 200 million for civil intelligence agencies working on the security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Sources said that hostile agencies are involved in targeting Chinese workers in a bid to dent progress on the CPEC projects.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security of all Chinese workers in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the premier is set to visit China next month to seek greater cooperation from China to get the country out of economic trouble. During the visit, the prime minister will meet the top Chinese leadership including President Xi Jinping.