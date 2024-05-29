How Solar System Providers are Revolutionizing Developing Countries

Energy, in all its manifestations, holds the utmost importance, and countries or regions with fewer energy resources suffer manifold. Such countries struggle to fulfill their basic needs, such as clean drinking water and food, and even manufacture products essential for a healthier lifestyle. However, developed countries focus more on renewable or environmentally friendly energy with fewer health risks. Countries and Solar System providers are developing Solar Power Systems that are much more cost-effective and aid in economic growth.

It is difficult for governments and concerned authorities in developing or underdeveloped countries to extend their grid systems to remote areas, as it also requires funds, time, and effort. In such a scenario, people from underprivileged areas try to produce energy from means that are catastrophic for their health and the environment. These practices include deforestation, in which they burn wood and coal for energy.

Adapting renewable energy resources such as solar-powered systems helps prevent deforestation and practices jeopardizing the environment. Not only this, but solar-powered systems are more cost-effective due to their dependence on natural resources such as sunlight. Solar power systems are now deployed in rural and urban areas, bringing electricity to remote communities and reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels. Therefore, Solar System providers like Wateen have started to play their part by enabling many businesses to adopt solar power systems to increase overall energy efficiency and save costs that they pay in terms of bills.

Yes! Solar Powered Systems Does Make a Difference

Addressing Energy Poverty

You must have heard the term “Energy poverty” refers to areas with less or no energy resources. In countries like Pakistan, energy is supplied to homes and businesses through traditional grid stations, and people depend on its reliability. The grave concern is load-shedding, which paralyzes overall daily activities, especially in summer. Moreover, electricity costs have increased staggeringly compared to last year, and the average electricity bill gravely exceeds the average monthly income. This is why most of the population is now switching to solar energy in urban and off-grid areas, which releases them from all the issues they face.

Cost-Effectiveness and Economic Benefits

Another significant benefit of adopting solar power systems is that they are considered the most cost-effective energy source. Due to the recent price drop in solar panels, it has been more accessible for people living in Pakistan to invest in solar-powered systems to run their households or businesses.

Moreover, the increasing cost of electricity has also been a burden for the locals and businesses. By adopting solar power to run households or offices, it is evident that people can save much and utilize those resources in other vital areas such as education, business, or healthcare.

Environmental Impact

Another great advantage of solar energy is that it is environmentally safe. Given the severe environmental changes due to the dependency on fossil fuels, solar energy is a safer choice as it aids in reducing carbon emissions and overcoming the effects of climate change. Solar energy converts sunlight into electricity with the help of solar panels (photovoltaics (PV). It does not emit poisonous gases and, therefore, is safe for the environment.

Solar-Powered Transportation

With a growing population, developing nations face transportation issues. Increasing the number of cheaper conventional vehicles is one option, but they are heavy on pockets. Therefore, developing countries are more focused on importing electric buses, and many researchers and engineers are trying to find new ways to power buses, cars, and bikes in several underdeveloped countries.

The Rise of Solar Power Systems in Developing Countries

Developing countries have been incorporating solar-powered systems in several projects that have contributed to economic growth, sustainable development, and elevated lifestyles.

Here are some of the examples:

India: Solar Microgrids

With the support of its solar system providers, India has taken steps to address its energy challenges. The country has developed and installed solar-powered microgrids to provide electricity to underprivileged or remote areas. These solar-powered grids have elevated the lives of millions. This smart grid technology has enabled the people in such areas to work hours even at night. It has also aided in the overall operations of healthcare facilities till late hours.

Bangladesh: Solar Home Systems

Bangladesh has also adopted solar energy as part of its energy resource. Along with the urban areas, many people living in villages and towns without access to energy have installed solar home systems. These power systems in which solar panels are placed on roofs and spaces where sunlight hits directly provide them with uninterrupted electricity.

The adoption of these solar power systems has enabled these people to work during the day and at night. Moreover, due to the environment-friendly energy source, dangerous lanterns and paraffin lamps have been disposed of, preventing health issues and improving the overall air quality.

Kenya: Solar Pumping Systems

Countries like Kenya have also incorporated solar-powered systems in their energy resource. It has not just utilized solar energy for homes and offices but also in improving the agricultural infrastructure. Kenya has installed solar-powered water pumping systems that pump water from wells or rivers and transport it to the crops. This saves the electricity cost and boosts the country’s economy. This system has dramatically improved the crop yield, decreasing the dependency on erratic rainfall.

Solar pumping systems have improved crop yields and reduced dependency on erratic rainfall. Similarly, this solar-powered pumping system has benefited food security and allowed it to overcome climate change challenges.

Solar-Powered Pakistan

Pakistan, a country rich in culture and with many natural resources, also suffers from energy shortages and outrages. People have been living on the brink of despair due to the ever-growing inflation, unemployment, low buying potential, and high cost of utilities, including electricity. People have been seeking substitutes for several electrical products that consume less energy and save them heavy bills. In a few years, people in Pakistan have been switching more towards solar-powered systems.

Pakistan’s geographic position is advantageous for solar technologies. Due to its location at latitudes 23°35′ to 37°05′ N and longitudes 60°50′ to 77°50′ E, in an aerial belt that is highly exposed to sunlight. Pakistan has almost 185 to 290 sunny days, so it can generate around 95% of its energy daily (8 to 8.5 hours each day). With abundant sunlight, Pakistan can generate about 2.9 million MW of solar power potential, making solar an excellent source of energy production.

Wateen’s Role as Solar System Provider

Though installing these solar systems requires entirely some investment, once installed, the burden they used to bear every month in terms of bills is gone. It is not just for homeowners; the business owners also have the same concerns as all the revenue they generated; a considerable amount was spent on utility bills. A drastic change occurred in a few months, and people installed solar panels in their homes and offices. Wateen, being a solar system provider for businesses in the country, has pulled many organizations out of this abyss and allowed them to save on such costs and utilize the savings in more productive ways.

Businesses, hospitals, educational institutes, and industries cannot perform at their best without access to uninterrupted energy, and Wateen is addressing this point. The company has contributed to developing the country’s infrastructure and knows that enabling businesses through solar energy benefits the country’s economy; this is not the only concern of Wateen. It has teamed up with the government, multinational companies, and reputed educational institutes and provided them with state-of-the-art connectivity and cyber-security services, improving their functioning and productivity to their full potential.

Wateen has also contributed to sustainability, partnering with concerned organizations for plantation drives and reducing carbon footprints, which will ultimately help tackle climate change challenges.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Solar energy eases people’s burdens and has improved many lives in developing countries. However, it does not come without challenges. In many developing countries, there is a lack of sophisticated infrastructure and awareness due to the technology gap, which hinders the overall progress of such countries. However, the government, in collaboration with companies like Wateen, can organize several seminars and initiate programs through which they can spread awareness and empower people to live sustainably through environment-friendly practices.

People can also be convinced to switch toward clean, green solar-powered systems that provide cost-effective electricity and eliminate air pollution, further preventing severe health issues.

Conclusion

Solar energy is transforming developing countries, not just because it is a cheap alternative to traditional grid electricity but also because it is a sustainable solution. Adopting solar-powered systems has enabled countries to reduce their overall carbon footprints, directly affecting the environment. Government and private sectors, including solar system providers, should join hands in developing solar-powered infrastructures at a larger scale, further improving the functionality of healthcare facilities, generating more economic opportunities, and promoting environmental sustainability. This will benefit the present and have a lasting effect, creating a liveable and more breathable environment for future generations.