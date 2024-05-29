KP CM Gandapur Threatens to Cut National Power Supply Over Loadshedding

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued a stark warning on Tuesday, threatening to cut off electricity to half of Pakistan if the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) does not end load-shedding in his province.

“We will press a button at the Tarbela Dam and will shut down the power supply to half of the country,” Gandapur declared during the inauguration of the first phase of the Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) extension project.

The first phase of the PHLC project, completed for Rs1,000 million, marks the beginning of a three-stage initiative aimed at irrigating a gross command area of 30,000 acres. The entire project, estimated to cost Rs15.6 billion, promises significant agricultural benefits to the region. Gandapur’s comments came a day after a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, where he vowed to address the load-shedding issue through consultations.

Expressing his determination to end power outages in KP, Gandapur reiterated the threat to cut off electricity to a significant portion of Pakistan, referencing the strategic Tarbela Dam. “We want an end to power outages,” he stated, although he did not elaborate on the specifics of how this action would be implemented.

Gandapur also revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party plans to initiate a movement for the release of its founding chairman, Imran Khan, following Eidul Azha. He emphasized the party’s commitment to “real freedom” and their readiness to fight for their cause.