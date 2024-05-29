Pakistani Pilgrims Advised to Take Heatstroke Precautions During Hajj

The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) on Tuesday advised Pakistani pilgrims to take all necessary precautions against heatstroke during the Hajj days, following a severe heat warning from the Saudi National Centre for Meteorology.

This year’s Hajj is scheduled for June 14 to June 19, coinciding with peak summer temperatures, raising concerns for the well-being of millions of pilgrims in Makkah.

“We urge Pakistani pilgrims to avoid sun exposure, especially during the five Hajj days in Mashair from 8-12 Zilhaj. Drink plenty of water, preferably Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), use umbrellas, and stay in air-cooled or air-conditioned tents and shaded areas,” the PHM Head/Director General (Hajj) told APP.

He emphasized that despite the Pakistani government’s thorough arrangements for transport, accommodation, and catering in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalfa, the tent villages will not offer homelike comfort.

“It will be challenging amidst millions of people and hot weather conditions, so be prepared,” he cautioned.

The PHM head noted that around 2.5 million pilgrims, including 179,210 from Pakistan, would perform Hajj this year. He highlighted that the Mission, along with doctors, nurses, paramedics, and local and Pakistan-based mouavineen, are working round-the-clock to provide maximum support to the pilgrims.

So far, around 40,000 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Madinah and Makkah via 164 flights under the government scheme, with an additional 5,500 arriving under the private scheme.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission is committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of Pakistani pilgrims during this year’s Hajj despite the extreme weather conditions. Through meticulous planning, continuous support, and real-time communication, the mission aims to provide a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience for all pilgrims.