Pakistan Railways Announces Two Special Trains for Eid ul Adha

Pakistan Railways has announced plans to operate two special trains from Karachi to facilitate travelers during the festive season of Eid ul Adha. These special trains are intended to transport passengers from Karachi to Lahore and Peshawar, providing additional options for those traveling during the holiday period.

The Eid special trains will be officially scheduled once the Zilhajj moon is sighted, allowing passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. This announcement is crucial for those looking to secure their travel arrangements ahead of time, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey.

Train 1: Karachi to Lahore

One of the special trains will depart from Karachi and travel to Lahore. This train will offer both economy class and air-conditioned (AC) coaches. The inclusion of different classes aims to accommodate passengers with varying travel preferences and budgets, ensuring a comfortable journey for all.

The economy class coaches are designed to provide an affordable travel option without compromising on comfort. AC Coaches: For passengers looking for a more luxurious travel experience, the AC coaches offer enhanced comfort and amenities.

Train 2: Karachi to Peshawar

The second Eid special train will run from Karachi to Peshawar, featuring all coaches in the economy class. This decision reflects an effort to provide a comfortable and economical travel option for passengers heading to Peshawar and other destinations in the northern regions.