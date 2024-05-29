RTO Rawalpindi Destroys Smuggled Cigarettes Worth Rs. 202 Million

A ceremony for the destruction of a massive quantity of illicit/smuggled/counterfeit cigarettes was held by the Jhelum Zone of the Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi.

The ceremony was organized today for the destruction of about 2,700 packrites of illicit cigarettes including non-duty paid and smuggled cigarettes at Chak Barahm, Jhelum. The total value of destroyed illicit cigarettes approximated about Rs. 202 million on which the total value of duty evaded comes at Rs. 147.15 million.

Tehmina Aamer, Chief Commissioner, RTO, Rawalpindi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by the Commissioner Jhelum Zone Walayat Khan and officers and staff of Jhelum Zone.

The participants were briefed about the whole process of confiscation of illicit tobacco and tobacco products till their ultimate destruction under the law. All the distinguished guests together torched and destroyed the illicit cigarettes.