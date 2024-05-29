Top Officials of Health Department Suspended After Children Die of Measles

The Punjab government has ordered the suspension of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Fazalur Rehman, along with another official, following the death of children due to measles.

Reports indicated that 10 children died from measles in Khanewal and Kasur, prompting the government to launch investigations. Five children each died in Kabeerwala, Khanewal, and Pattoki, Kasur.

Health authorities have sent separate teams of senior medical teachers and public health officers to the two districts to investigate the measles deaths.

Sources claimed that health authorities were concealing the measles outbreak in Punjab, focusing instead on development projects to appease the chief minister. These projects involved upgrading and renovating several hospitals, with frequent visits from the health secretary and minister to oversee progress.

Official sources noted that reports of the measles outbreak began surfacing weeks ago, but were ignored as officials prioritized development projects to meet the chief minister’s deadlines. As child deaths brought attention to the issue, the health minister and secretary shifted their focus to the measles emergency.

The suspension of the health officers was seen as a move to divert government attention, with sources suggesting it was a clear case of negligence by the two top health officials.