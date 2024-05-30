Govt to Ensure Uninterrupted Supply of Urea to Farmers: Minister

Federal Minister for Industries, Production & National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the government will import 200,000 metric tons of urea to ensure an uninterrupted supply of urea to the farmers.

The minister was chairing a high-level committee meeting to review actions taken to ensure the fertilizer supply chain and prices in the country.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on measures taken regarding the supply chain of fertilizers and their prices. Hussain emphasized the importance of ensuring urea supply during the upcoming sowing season and informed that 200,000 metric tons of urea is being imported to meet the targets.

The minister said the government is committed to stopping fertilizer smuggling and ensuring equal distribution of urea at affordable prices. Stringent monitoring will be done of dealers and distributors involved in black marketing.

He emphasized that the protection of farmers’ interests is a top priority for the government and all fertilizer companies and dealers will be required to supply urea at the same rates. He said a comprehensive strategy has been formed to control urea black marketing.

The minister urged the provinces also to actively participate in implementing the federal government’s actions and monitor fertilizer distributors and dealers closely. Strict measures will be taken against those involved in black marketing to ensure transparency, he maintained.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to stop the exploitation of farmers by the fertilizer mafia and pledged to not tolerate any negligence in providing fertilizers to farmers. He said agencies will be engaged to bring transparency and merit into the system and accountability of those involved in illegal practices will be ensured. “Farmers can rest assured that their interests will be protected and their needs for fertilizers will be met without any delay or compromise,” he concluded.

The committee meeting was attended by the federal ministers Sardar Awais Leghari and Mussadaq Malik besides Members of the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Moeen Wattoo, Azhar Khan Leghari, Fatehullah Khan and Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani also attended the meeting. The Federal Secretary Food Security and Federal Secretary Industries were also present.