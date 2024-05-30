Pakistan to Experience Monsoon Rains for Three Months

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 30, 2024 | 3:19 pm

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted monsoon rains for the next three months, giving everyone a break from the summer heat.

According to details, the meteorological department has forecasted a spell of moderate to heavy rainfall across different regions from June to August.

Central and northern Punjab, southern Sindh, and Balochistan will likely receive heavy rain during this period. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience average rainfall this year. 

The PMD forecast suggests that the first phase of the monsoon will see heavier rainfall compared to the second phase. Earlier, on May 27, the department announced that rain was anticipated in Punjab and the upper regions of the country during this week.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

perspective

