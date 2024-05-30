Pakistan Volleyball Team Clinch The Three-Match Series Against Australia

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) achieved a landmark victory by defeating Australia 2-0 in a historic series at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

This was the first time the Australian volleyball team had played in Pakistan, adding a significant milestone to the event that was hosted in the country’s capital.

The second match was a thrilling contest, with Pakistan edging out Australia 26-24 in a closely contested first set. Demonstrating skill and determination, the Pakistani team continued their dominance in the second set, securing a comfortable 25-19 win.

The third set showcased a spirited fight from both teams, with Pakistan ultimately prevailing 25-23 sealing the game by a 3-0 sweep for Pakistan in the match, granting them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

This victory is seen as a significant boost for Pakistani volleyball, highlighting the country’s potential on the international stage considering they defeated a team that is ranked 35th in the world almost 14 places above them.

It also brings hope that more international teams will visit Pakistan, promoting sports diplomacy and enhancing the country’s image as a safe and welcoming destination for global sporting events.

The PVF’s successful hosting of the Australian team and the ensuing triumph underscores a bright future for volleyball in Pakistan, inspiring young athletes while elevating their interest in the sport nationwide.

The final match of the series will be held tomorrow at 6.30 pm and entry for fans and supporters is free just like the first two games.