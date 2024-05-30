PSEB Helped 15 IT Companies, 20 Call Centers for ISO Certification in FY24 So Far

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has extended financial and technical assistance to 15 IT/ITeS software companies for ISO27001 and ISO27701 certification in the ongoing financial year to date, according to a document available with ProPakistani.

PSEB expects the certification process for these companies to be completed by the end of FY2023-24.

In an effort to standardize the Call Center industry, PSEB has also provided financial and technical assistance to 20 call centers aiming to achieve ISO18295 certification. Furthermore, 304 call centers have been facilitated for IP whitelisting through PSEB One Window to enhance their ability to serve cross-border customers.

PSEB’s support for IT companies extends to helping them attain international certifications, which boosts their marketability in international markets and enhances their performance in developing requisite products and services. This support also contributes to the improvement of manpower quality and ensures upskilling within the industry.

The Pakistan Software Export Board has also helped to enlist Pakistani IT companies on the GEM Board of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). This initiative aims to increase the number of listed technology companies on both the PSX Main Board and GEM Board, thereby strengthening the financial ecosystem for the IT/ITeS sector and enhancing the global brand image of Pakistan’s IT/ITeS industry.

PSEB has appointed AKD Securities Limited and JS Global Capital Limited to facilitate the listing of 16 IT/ITES companies on the GEM Board of PSX. Four companies are currently in the consultancy process with AKD and are expected to be listed by the end of FY2023-24. Additionally, 13 companies have submitted Expressions of Interest (EOI), and consultancy work for these companies is set to begin during the current fiscal year.