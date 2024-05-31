Atif R. Bokhari Resigns As CEO Askari Bank Limited

By ProPK Staff | Published May 31, 2024

Atif R. Bokhari has resigned from his role as President & Chief Executive Officer of Askari Bank Limited (PSX: AKBL), the bank informed the main bourse on Friday.

“We have to inform that Mr. Atif R. Bokhari, President & Chief Executive Officer of Askari Bank Limited has resigned and accordingly ceased to be the President & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank w.e.f. May 31, 2024 and Mr. Saleem Anwar has been appointed as Acting President & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank,” the stock filing stated.

The Bank is a scheduled commercial bank and is principally engaged in the business of banking as defined in the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962. The ultimate parent of the Bank is the Fauji Foundation.

At the time of filing, AKBL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 22.1, down 0.04 percent or Rs. 0.01 with a turnover of 131,392 shares on Friday.

ProPK Staff

