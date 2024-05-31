International Packaging Films to List At PSX on Monday

International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) will officially list at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with effect from Monday i.e. June 03, 2024, said a notice on the main bourse today.

Trading in the shares of the Company will commence on the Main Board of PSX from Monday, June 03, 2024, and shall be settled on a T+2 basis. The first settlement date will be Wednesday, June 05, 2024, the notice stated.

The Market Lot of the Company will be 1 share of Rs. 10/- each.

The shares of the Company have already been declared an eligible security by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) and all the transactions shall be settled through the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL).

NCCPL has assigned “IPAK” to the Company as its Company Code / Security Symbol.

The Opening Price of the shares of the Company will be Rs. 25.20/- per share, as determined through the book-building process.

The Company will be quoted in the “Paper, Board & Packaging” Sector in the Daily Quotation of the Exchange.