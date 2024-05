Nearly 22,000 Retailers Have Registered With FBR’s New Tajir Dost Scheme

A total of 21,870 shopkeepers/retailers have been registered with the Tajir Dost Registration Scheme.

According to the data released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday, out of a total of 21,870 registered retailers, 5,512 belong to Karachi.

A total of 6,706 shopkeepers have been registered in Lahore.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Calls For Local Auto Manufacuring and Exports to Boost Economy

In Islamabad, 1,927 retailers have been registered. A total of 2,742 shopkeepers have been registered within the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi.

Within the areas of Peshawar, 1,857 retailers have been registered under the Tajir Dostscheme. Around 1,226 traders have been registered in Quetta and 1,900 retailers have been registered in other small cities taking the total registration number to 21,870.