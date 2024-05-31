Pakistan Suffers Major Setback as Star Player Ruled Out Due to Injury

Pakistan’s national football team has encountered a significant blow ahead of the crucial qualifiers next month as their star midfielder Harun Hamid has been ruled out due to an injury for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier round 2 clash against Saudi Arabia.

Hamid, who plays for St. Albans in the sixth tier of English football arrived at the ongoing Pakistan training camp with a lingering injury, raising concerns among the coaching staff and medical team.

Despite hopes that he might recover in time for the qualifiers, a thorough assessment by the team’s medical panel determined that Hamid would not be fit to participate.

This decision came after several days of monitoring Hamid’s condition following which the medical staff concluded that pushing the player to compete could worsen his injury, potentially sidelining him for an even longer period.

Hamid’s absence leaves a significant void in Pakistan’s midfield considering that he is known for his exceptional ball control and playmaking ability and he was instrumental in Pakistan’s historic win against Cambodia in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Pakistan Football Federation has not yet announced their final squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifier round 2 match against Saudi Arabia on June 6 at the Jinnah Stadium.

The Shaheens will travel to Tajikistan on June 11 where they will compete in their last FIFA World Cup qualifier match in the Group G.