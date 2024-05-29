PFF Fails To Enter Age-Group Teams In AFC Qualifiers

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has not registered its teams for the upcoming Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-20 and AFC Under-17 qualifiers, raising concerns about the country’s participation in these crucial tournaments.

With only two weeks remaining until the draws, the PFF faces a race against time to secure funding and complete the necessary administrative processes so that Pakistan’s football players in different age groups can participate in these tournaments.

In the past, various football federations have sought ad-hoc sponsors who can provide the financial backing needed for the qualifiers.

If securing sponsorship proves challenging, the PFF could turn to crowdfunding, a method that has been successfully utilized by various football federations worldwide to gather financial support from fans and supporters.

Failure to register the teams for the AFC Under-20 and Under-17 qualifiers would be a significant setback for the development of football in Pakistan. These tournaments provide young players with vital international exposure and opportunity, essential for nurturing future talent.

The federation’s ability to overcome this funding hurdle will not only determine Pakistan’s participation in these key tournaments but also reflect its commitment to the growth of football in the country.

PFF has not received proper funding from FIFA since May 2023, the only funding that has been given to the federation by FIFA is for the World Cup Qualifier matches apart from that there has been no release of funds by the world football governing body.