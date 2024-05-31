Saudi Aramco Completes 40% Equity Acquisition in GO Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published May 31, 2024 | 3:28 pm

Saudi Aramco has completed the acquisition of a 40 percent equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO), the energy company said in a media release earlier today.

“The acquisition, first announced in December 2023, represents Aramco’s first Downstream retail investment in Pakistan and signals the Company’s growing retail presence in high-value markets. In March, Aramco also acquired a 100% equity stake in Esmax Distribución SpA (“Esmax”), a leading diversified downstream fuels and lubricants retailer in Chile,” the company stated.

ALSO READ

Yasser Mufti, Aramco Executive Vice President of Products & Customers, said, “Our global retail expansion is gaining pace and this acquisition is an important next step on our journey. Through our strategic partnership with GO, we look forward to supplying Aramco’s high-quality products and services to valued customers in Pakistan. We are also delighted to welcome another high-caliber addition to Aramco’s growing network of global partners, and look forward to combining our resources and expertise to unlock new opportunities and further grow the Aramco brand overseas.”

ProPK Staff

lens

perspective

