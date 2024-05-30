SECP Proposes Amendment to Bar INGOs to Register as Not-For-Profit Association

The International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) shall not be eligible to be registered with the SECP (Commission) as “not-for-profit association” (NPO) in accordance with the Policy of the Federal Government for regulation of (INGOs) in Pakistan.

The SECP has proposed amendments in the Companies Regulations, 2024 through a notification issued on Friday.

Under the proposed amendments, an International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGO) shall not be eligible to be registered with the Commission under section 42 of the Companies Act in accordance with the Policy of the Federal Government for regulation of (INGOs) in Pakistan.