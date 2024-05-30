SECP Proposes Amendment to Bar INGOs to Register as Not-For-Profit Association

By ProPK Staff | Published May 31, 2024 | 12:03 am
SECP | Investors | ProPakistani

The International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) shall not be eligible to be registered with the SECP (Commission) as “not-for-profit association” (NPO) in accordance with the Policy of the Federal Government for regulation of (INGOs) in Pakistan.

The SECP has proposed amendments in the Companies Regulations, 2024 through a notification issued on Friday.

Under the proposed amendments, an International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGO) shall not be eligible to be registered with the Commission under section 42 of the Companies Act in accordance with the Policy of the Federal Government for regulation of (INGOs) in Pakistan.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Missed Opportunities: How Pakistan’s IT Sector Fell Behind
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>