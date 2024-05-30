Sindh Decides To Collect Property Tax From Cantonment Areas

A cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in which some important decisions were taken including collection of property tax from the cantonment areas.

It was decided in the meeting that the Cantonment Board would recover the property tax according to its method keep 2% of service charges and give the rest to the Sindh government.

In the cabinet meeting, approval was also given to introduce a joint Sindh Business One Stop Shop of 16 different departments in the province.

According to the spokesperson of Chief Minister House, Murad Ali Shah also directed all the concerned departments to prepare their draft laws.

Sindh Chief Minister said that Sindh Business One Stop Shop will be a joint system of 16 different departments at a time and this application will prove to be an important milestone to bring investment.

He said that online payment, tracking, SMS, e-mail, and e-certificate will be available through the Sindh Business One Stop Shop application, while the laws will be amended to bring an e-licensing portal.

In the cabinet meeting, 9.6 billion rupees were also given for waste management.

On this occasion, the Sindh Chief Minister said that the SSP of the area will compensate the builder who dumps the debris along the roads.

In the Cabinet meeting, Sindh Chief Minister while approving the Hub Canal restoration project said that the Sindh government will now complete it at its own expense.

It was informed in the cabinet meeting that Green Corporate wants to do corporate agriculture farming in Sindh and this will bring investment in the province.

According to sources, the cabinet was also informed that 100 acres of land had been reclaimed from the Malir Expressway on which the City of Angels will be established, which will have a school for special children, a rehabilitation center, a vocational training center, a neuro-physical hospital, and a playground. will

The Sindh Cabinet also approved the allocation of 100 acres of land for the City of Angels. Sindh Chief Minister said that land is being reclaimed on the entire track of Malir Expressway, which he will not tolerate. He said that the protection of every inch is the responsibility of the Board of Revenue.