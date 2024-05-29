Sindh Government Offers Affordable Solar Systems for Rs. 7,000

The Sindh government, in partnership with the World Bank, has announced a plan to offer complete solar systems to the public at an affordable cost of Rs. 7,000.

This program aims to provide affordable solar systems to households in Sindh to tackle energy challenges. Under this initiative, 200,000 households in Sindh, including 50,000 in Karachi, will have access to complete solar systems for only Rs. 7,000 each.

Each solar system in the program will be able to run a fan and three LED bulbs. The Sindh director of alternative energy stated that 6,656 solar systems will be allocated to each district in the province.

The project is set to launch in October following the completion of procurement, with each package comprising solar panels, charge controllers, and batteries.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced plans to distribute free solar systems to 50,000 households across the province.

Eligible households, those consuming up to 100 units of electricity per month, will receive free solar systems under this scheme. The government will cover all costs, including the solar systems and installation expenses.