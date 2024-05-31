SME Grants Orientation Session Sparks Innovation in Sindh’s Business Community

The European Union (EU) funded and UNIDO implemented Poverty Alleviation & Inclusive Development Across Rural Sindh (PAIDAR) programme successfully concluded its Business Grants Orientation event today at the Marriott Hotel in Karachi.

Held to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, and associations, the event attracted enthusiastic participation from 77 shortlisted applicants representing diverse business sectors. These participants will now collaborate with Technical Assistance (TA) companies allocated by PAIDAR to develop robust business proposals.

The sectors represented in the grant fund span a wide range, including solar products, the automotive industry, waste management, construction, food processing, salt mining, retail, biomass processing, telemedicine, rice husking, and e-commerce amongst others. The event saw a significant turnout from women-led businesses, highlighting PAIDAR’s commitment to gender inclusivity and support for female entrepreneurs.

The three Technical Assistance (TA) companies providing expert support for business planning are Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), Empowerment through Creative Integration (ECI), and i-Consult. These renowned organizations bring extensive experience and specialized expertise, ensuring development of robust business proposals.

National Programme Coordinator, Mr. Badar ul Islam, welcomed attendees and introduced the program’s objectives. He stated, “This event marks a significant step forward in empowering the business community in Sindh. The technical support these TA companies provide will not only assist these businesses in applying for the PAIDAR grants but also empower them to develop strategic business plans and attract investments from other financial institutions. I wish them the best of luck for the upcoming restricted call for proposal.”

Mr. Raja Khurram Shahzad Umar, Secretary of the Investment Department, emphasized the importance of supporting SMEs for economic growth. He stated, “The Government of Sindh recognizes and commends the PAIDAR programme’s model of sustainable development, especially apprecitate PAIDAR for the confidence it has shown in entrepreneurs and the business community in Sindh by providing essential financial support and resources.”

Mr. Khair Muhammad Kalwar, Secretary of the Planning & Development Department, Government of Sindh, echoed this sentiment in his opening remarks and congratulated UNIDO on implementing the PAIDAR programme in Sindh for sustainable poverty reduction through supporting public sector infrastructure development and enabling economic empowerment through grants and technical assistance. He expressed GoS’s support for the business community to work closely with PAIDAR to achieve the shared goals.

The event concluded with remarks by National Technical Advisor, Mr. Farooque Ahmed Siddiqui, who expressed gratitude to all participants and organizers, and reiterated commitment to economic progress in Sindh.

The PAIDAR SME Grants will set the stage for significant uplift in local businesses resulting in job creation, advancements in the business landscape, and equipping SMEs with the necessary tools and knowledge to drive economic growth and development.

About Business Grants:

The business development window was initiated to support businesses and enterprises in generating sustainable, pro-poor employment opportunities and productive incomes across Sindh, with the special focus on women and youth. Grants range from EUR 11,000 to EUR 200,000, with cost-sharing up to 50% of the proposed project cost, and up to 70% for women-led businesses.