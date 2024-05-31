Weekly Inflation Rises After Declining for Six Straight Weeks

The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended May 30, 2024, increased by 0.11 percent, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The short term inflation had declined for the previous six weeks on a week-on-week basis. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45 percent) items increased, 14 (27.45 percent) items decreased and 23 (45.10 percent) items remained stable.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include tomatoes (11.25 percent), onions (3.62 percent), pulse mash (2 percent), bananas (1.78 percent), potatoes (1.23 percent), curd (1.17 percent), pulse gram (1.04 percent), milk fresh (0.56 percent), cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each (0.52 percent), beef with bone (0.06 percent), and gur (0.03 percent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include eggs (6.14 percent), LPG (5.40 percent), garlic (4.02 percent), rice irri-6/9 (2.93 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (1.89 percent), rice basmati broken (1.49 percent), pulse moong (0.51 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.51 percent), mustard oil (0.20 percent), bread plain (0.18 percent), sugar (0.12 percent), chicken (0.11 percent) and pulse masoor (0.09 percent).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 21.40 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (570 percent), onions (81.78 percent), chilies powder (59.98 percent), tomatoes (52.54 percent), garlic (47.83 percent), salt powder (31.30 percent), pulse mash (23.93 percent), beef (22.55 percent), and sugar (19.89 percent) while decrease was observed in the prices of bananas (34.58 percent), wheat flour (29.26 percent), chicken (25.40 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (17.72 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (15.12 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (14.47 percent), LPG (11.79 percent), mustard oil (11.27 percent) and eggs (11.01 percent).